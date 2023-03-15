THE fixture for the 2023 AFL North West senior competition has been finalised and it's now little more than five weeks until the season begins.
When the first bounce of the season takes place on April 22, the AFL North West will have five clubs fielding both a men's and women's team.
AFL North West competition coordinator Brad Greenshields said the season promises to be a great one for both men and women.
"It's fantastic that once again every club fielding senior teams this year will be fielding both a men's and women's team," Greenshields said.
"It shows the commitment of our clubs to provide equal opportunities and be so proactive in the female space."
Other highlights of the upcoming 2023 season include:
AFL North West said "further proof" of the sport's commitment to women's football in the region is the fact that this year's finals venues will be based on the ladder positions of the teams in the women's competition.
When the finals do begin on August 12, the women's matches will be featured as the last match of the day.
Last year's finals series was one of the closest on record and "it has set the tone for what promises to be a thrilling and competitive 2023 season", AFL North West said.
