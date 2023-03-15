THOUSANDS of students are expected to relocate to Tamworth once a new university is built, but it's not yet clear where they will all live.
Tamworth's University of New England campus is one step closer following the announcement of the lead architect, but the design components and courses are yet to be revealed.
The campus is expected to welcome students in 2026, but UNE's interim vice-chancellor professor Simon Evans said available courses were still being considered.
"We will work through the courses we are going to teach on this campus as we work through the design, the two have to go hand-in-glove," he said.
READ ALSO:
"What we will be doing is responding to the needs of the community and the demands for education."
While the plan is to address local needs, Mr Evans said courses would also be designed to make Tamworth an "education destination" to attract students.
But where those students will be housed is still unknown.
Mr Evans said the approved concept design would include amenities to "support students and staff", like cafe spaces, but he didn't specify whether on-campus accommodation would be included.
"Some of the other needs that go along with an educational facility, some of those things will evolve through the design process," he said.
When asked whether Tamworth Regional Council had any plans in place to develop student accommodation, mayor Russell Webb said there was "no question" it was needed, but it wasn't a responsibility for council.
"Student accommodation is one of those things the university will have to deal with," he said.
"I'm sure they [UNE] will manage that along the journey."
Community consultation will be key when it comes to the design process, principal of Architectus Karl Ekermann said.
"The invitation will go out pretty broadly to key stakeholders and key people who will be using the university and the campus," he said.
Initial designs are expected to be complete by late 2023 with construction to start mid-next year.
The campus is expected to be complete by 2025 with students welcomed at the start of the 2026 semester.
Mr Ekermann said given the timeline the firm would need to "get cracking".
"The site is challenging, it's the first site I've ever had a velodrome on that we need to deal with," he said.
"We don't know what's going to happen so we're going into the design process with an open mind."
The interim vice-chancellor said he was "very confident" the timeline on the project would be meet.
"We're on timeline to be opening the facility," Mr Evans said.
The year between the first sod turn, and the appointment of an architect was due to a "lot of stages" the university had to work through, Mr Evans said.
But, Tamworth University Reference Group chair Mitch Hanlon said he was happy to wait, if it meant the campus would be done "right".
"It's a building that will be here for 200 years," he said.
"Let's make it appropriate for Tamworth, if it takes a little bit longer, I'm OK with that."
Mr Hanlon said he would love to see "everything" offered at the new campus, but he remained "realistic" about the "stuff kids want".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.