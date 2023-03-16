A new Celtic-themed country pub is set to open just in time for St Patrick's Day.
The Red Lion Tavern, located along the New England Highway about 15 minutes from Glen Innes, was recently handed over to managers Petar and his wife Jessica Grulovic.
And for the past few months, they have been busily refurbishing the joint with tartan carpets, comfy Celtic furniture, ornaments, framed art and a clean lick of paint.
"We want people to walk in and feel like they've stepped into another country and back into another time," Mr Grulovic said.
"And we want to make sure it's a very comforting, welcoming, spacious area."
The pub will have an initial three-day opening to coincide with St Patrick's Day on Friday March 17, before closing for a short period ahead of their grand opening about 10 days later.
The pub will be open from 11am until late.
Hot on the menu will be traditional favourites such as Irish Guinness stew and Scottish haggis, neeps (turnips) and tatties (potatoes), and Queenie Linguini featuring queen-sized scallops; a dish native to the Isle of Man.
"There'll be nothing too tricky but different enough to stand out from the rest," Mr Grulovic said.
A gin and whisky bar will sell local and imported spirits, with the popular Irish Guinness lager and Scotland's favourite Tennant's on tap, and a selection of wines.
And kids-sized meals for the little leprechauns will be available if they wish to get into the St Paddy's spirit on the day.
The Grulovics relocated from Mackay in Queensland and have an extensive background in teaching, theatre and dance, with Mr Grulovic placing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in 2002.
They were going to settle in Scotland before Mrs Grulovic became pregnant with their third child and the Ukraine war put a spanner in their plans.
So, instead, they decided to settle down in Glencoe on the outer limits of Glen Innes and open up their cosy little country pub with a Celtic twist.
Both have embraced a passion for their Scottish and Irish roots, returning most years to judge the Australian Celtic Dance Championships at the Celtic Festival in Glen Innes from May 4 to 7.
Owner and cattle grazier Colin Crosby said he and his wife Glenda bought the Red Lion Tavern about 18 months ago and "mothballed it" until the right people showed up.
"We feel that Petar and Jess are the right people to run it. They are very committed to doing a themed bar," Mr Crosby said.
"Petar has produced musicals and I think he'll have a little bit of theatre and poetry, and try and make it an event rather than just an alcohol and food stop."
The Crosbys currently live in and own the Glencoe Station next door to the tavern, which Mr Crosby inherited from his father and stepmother.
Glencoe Station and the land on which the Red Lion Tavern today sits was formerly owned by Mr Crosby's stepmother's father, a ginger-bearded Scotsman named John Wetherspoon (1844 - 1928).
Mr Wetherspoon was a farmer before joining the NSW Liberal-National Party and later became a Member of the state's Legislative Council from 1908 to 1928.
The Scottish-born pastoralist bought up about 1600 acres of land in New England and was also quite the poet, writing from his desk in Glen Innes in 1871.
0'er all the wide Australian land I've wandered far and near. Through dusky scrubs and dreary plains, the haunts of pallid fear. 0'er valleys green and mountains high where wild marsupials roam - yet thou are dearer far to me my own New England home.- John Wetherspoon, 1871
The Red Lion Tavern burned down in 1966 and was rebuilt a few years later, with Mr Crosby saying his stepmother would tell him of how she saw the fire "from over at the woodshed burning down very quickly".
He said local rumours abound of how the-then owner had to keep the pub operating otherwise he would have lost his license, so he pulled up a table inside a tin shed on a slab of concrete and kept selling pints of lager.
The slab of concrete remains today in a location south of the main building.
And though Mr Crosby does not know who or what caused the fire, he reckons with the relaxed laws on smoking inside, open fires made of pine cladding, and the coal and wood-fired stoves may have played a part.
Mr Crosby said he has plans in the future to open some cabins on the site with a tourism venture in the works.
"We're all on the eastern side of the railway line and the grazing property runs in Glencoe Valley up behind it," Mr Crosby said.
Glencoe Station and thus the town itself was named after Mr Wetherspoon's place of birth, Glencoe, which is a village located on the west coast of Scotland at the foothills of the highlands, a place known for its lavish waterfalls and towering mountain peaks.
Mr Crosby said one of his favourite John Wetherspoon's poems has "a ring of the Man From Snowy River to it", about the mustering of horses west of Glen Innes.
