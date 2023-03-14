The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council meeting postponed after police operation

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 7:30pm
Tamworth Regional Council's fortnightly meeting was postponed after a member of the public refused to leave the chambers. Picture File

TAMWORTH Regional Council's fortnightly meeting was called off on Tuesday after a member of the public had to be escorted from the council chambers by police.

