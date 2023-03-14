TAMWORTH Regional Council's fortnightly meeting was called off on Tuesday after a member of the public had to be escorted from the council chambers by police.
Oxley police officers were called to the Lands Building, on Fitzroy Street, at around 6:15pm on Tuesday night, following reports an aggressive person was refusing to leave the council chambers.
The member of the public was escorted from the building by police at around 7pm.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said after an "unusual start" to the night, councillors were in no position to think "clearly and straightly" and moved a motion to defer the meeting.
"Our heads need to be in a better place when discussing business that affects the wider community," he said.
"I don't believe we can conduct a council meeting."
Councillors unanimously agreed to postpone all items in the business paper to the next meeting, which will be held on March 28.
Items on the agenda included the energy and sustainability six monthly report, the appointment of a new youth council, 2023 Anzac Day memorial services and four reports to be considered in closed council.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
