A WOMAN is behind bars accused of assaulting a Tamworth police officer in a violent attack which caused him to spend hours in a hospital emergency department.
Tammy Brown fronted Tamworth Local Court this week, where she made a failed bid for bail.
"It's a very serious assault," magistrate Julie Soars said, as she read the document detailing the alleged offending.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington argued against the 23-year-old's release from custody.
She said the senior constable that was allegedly assaulted had spent a number of hours at Tamworth hospital.
"It did create a serious injury," Sergeant Skivington told the court.
She said police believed Brown was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol at the time, and said her record did not show good compliance with court orders.
The court heard a "service warrant" had been issued to try and locate Brown before the alleged assault unfolded.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Rachael Dobson said Brown was a vulnerable young Aboriginal woman and could offer strict bail conditions.
She said Brown could live with her grandmother, who was in court to support her, and that she struggled with her health and needed to access treatment.
"It's conceded that the matters before the court are serious," Ms Dobson said.
Ms Soars refused bail and ordered Brown to remain in custody.
She adjourned the matter for pleas to be entered to charges of assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty, occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH); and hindering or resisting police.
Brown faces separate domestic violence-related charges of assault occasioning ABH, and contravening an AVO.
Both matters will go back before the court later this month.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
