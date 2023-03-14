The wrong time is bound to get any local wound up but preserving the centrepieces of the Manilla and Barraba main streets is the task at hand for the next few weeks.
Tamworth Regional Council is hoping to have the historical timepiece stand the test of time, and ensure they work around the clock, 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.
Work has begun this week on the clocks in Manilla and Barraba after they started clocking off, and losing time.
A council spokesperson said the master clocks inside the town pieces had finally reached their end of life after years of reliable service.
"Manilla's clock is the only one of its kind known to remain in use within NSW, and Barraba's town clock dates back to 1924," the spokesperson said.
"While the external look of these historic town clocks will remain the same, the internal master clocks will be replaced by four independent GPS controlled intelligent clock mechanisms and a GPS antenna."
The works - which will take up to four weeks to finish - will self-synchronise with the GPS, won't be interrupted by power outages or blackouts, and will also automatically update for daylight savings.
The works will ensure the town clocks are up to speed with the latest time changes, no matter the time or date.
