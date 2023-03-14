The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Redbank area in Calala in Tamworth targeted by thieves with several thefts from cars

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Redbank sub-division in Calala has been targeted by thieves in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner

POLICE are investigating a spike in crime in one Tamworth suburb after thieves targeted several cars for the second time this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.