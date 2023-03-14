POLICE are investigating a spike in crime in one Tamworth suburb after thieves targeted several cars for the second time this month.
The Redbank area in Calala, off Calala Lane, was hit by offenders on the weekend, and overnight on Sunday and Monday.
Oxley police confirmed several residents had woke to find their cars had been broken into, had windows smashed to gain entry, or had been left unlocked and had cash and goods stolen.
Investigators said numerous reports to police had been recorded from the same Redbank area across a number of streets.
It's the second time this month the same subdivision has been hit.
In the early hours of March 1, about half-a-dozen vehicles in one Calala street were broken into by thieves.
Offenders ransacked cars and stole cash, valuables and other items from cars parked along Simmental Way.
A spokesperson for Oxley police said officers were appealing for anyone that saw suspicious activity in the Redbank area on Sunday and Monday nights to come forward.
"We have seen cash, valuables and other electronic or easy to steal items left unsecured in vehicles which have been stolen," the spokesperson said.
"We continue to see ongoing issues of property crime and premises or vehicles not being locked.
"We need to ensure residents have their CCTV turned on, fully charged and in working order; lock their doors and windows at all hours, and keep an eye out on their neighbours if they're away, or if they see suspicious activity."
Oxley police said there had been a reduced number of break-ins reported across Tamworth, but several thefts from cars in the Calala area especially.
"Police would again remind residents to lock up, or risk losing it," the spokesperson said.
