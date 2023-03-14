The Northern Daily Leader
Kootingal Moonbi Roosters pleased new signees in trial against Singleton Greyhounds

By Zac Lowe
March 14 2023 - 4:00pm
'Happy with that': New Roosters signings impress against Singleton

They might not have won, but Kootingal were thrilled with what some of their newly-signed talent put on display over the weekend.

