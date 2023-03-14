'Happy with that': New Roosters signings impress against Singleton

They might not have won, but Kootingal were thrilled with what some of their newly-signed talent put on display over the weekend.
In a trial game against the Singleton Greyhounds, Anders Glew drew praise from stand-in coach Geoff Sharpe, who described the former Sydneysider to Group 4 Media as "awesome".
Merv Powell also came in for praise from Sharpe, who said his performance was "great".
And while the new faces showed what they could do, the Roosters were missing some key regulars when they hosted the Greyhounds, and struggled to prevent Singleton prop Les Khan from powering across the tryline four times.
They did, however, pick up their performance in the second half of the game, and even won the 20-minute extra period that was agreed to by both coaches.
In the end, Sharpe was pleased with what his side showed despite the 44-22 scoreline.
"Yeah, happy with that," he said.
"It was good for us, we had a fair few out but so do did Singleton.
"We were happy to get some good game time and all the boys had a good crack."
