POWER bills will be the least of your worries if the nation is invaded.
That's according to Member for New England Barnaby Joyce.
Mr Joyce said the federal government's investment into nuclear-powered submarines as part of a security pact with the US and United Kingdom, was "crucial" in defending national borders.
"We have an expansionist superpower to our north, which is not a democracy and has shown by its actions that it's willing to just take over and enforce its way," he said.
READ ALSO:
When asked if the $300 billion could be better spent to help local families manage the cost of living crisis, Mr Joyce said power bills would "pale to insignificance" in the face of an invasion.
"If you became basically a vassal state for another superpower, would you worry about your power bill then?" he said.
"Or would you worry about your kids having no liberty, no freedom, can't say what they like, basically have a foot on their throat."
If Australia were to face a maritime threat, Mr Joyce said "we would be in real strife".
"Our nation relies on exports; gas, coal, iron ore, agricultural products," he said.
"We'd lose any capacity for what's going out, and that would put Australia at an immense threat."
Mr Joyce said the decision to invest in nuclear submarines should have been made "some time ago".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.