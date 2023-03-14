Leaking roofs and water flowing onto properties has caused minor damage to homes after a weekend of heavy rainfall across Tamworth.
About 102mm of rain has drenched the country music capital since Friday, with the biggest downpour in more than a year being recorded on Sunday, March 12.
A whopping 66mm pummelled down on Saturday, which is a bigger drink of H20 than the regional city has received in one day since November 8, 2021, when 68mm splashed across the landscape.
SES Superintendent Matthew Kirby said they were "lucky" there had been minimal damage and few job callouts, but he issued a warning for people not to drive through floodwaters and to be wary of loose branches on trees.
The rainfall brings the monthly total for March so far to 106.8mm, with an overall 190mm giving the regional city a much-needed soaking since January.
The weekend downpour also caused the early cancellation of local festivities with the Manilla Show and the Moonbi-Kootingal Motor and Historical Machinery Exhibition coming to an early close.
But the cooler weather is expected to give way to nearly a week of hot and dry sunny days reaching an average of 35 degrees with light to moderate winds, and dropping to about 15 degrees overnight.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said it is not quite a heatwave, but the mercury for Tamworth would be above six to 12 degrees on average beginning Friday and lasting to mid-next week.
"At least with the bursts of heat during the days, the nights still aren't too bad," Mr Narramore said.
"But if they do bump-up and we get some warmer nights, then we could see low-intensity heatwave conditions develop through the northwest slopes and plains and Tamworth area."
Mr Narramore said the spate of hot weather is being caused by a cold front clipping NSW and moving across southern parts of Australia, which is dragging the hot westerly north-westerly air down from central Australia through NSW.
