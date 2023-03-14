Join Grace and her family on an adventure of a lifetime

Based on the book by Alison Lester and play by Finegan Kruckemyer - Are We There Yet? Is the first show in the 2023 Education and Family Series.
"The year I turned eight, Mum and Dad tool us on a trip around Australia. Luke, Billy and I misses school for the whole winter term."
Join 8 year old Grace and her family on their adventurous and often funny expedition across the country, visiting iconic Australian landmarks along the way including the Great Australian Bight, Uluru, Surfers Paradise and the Sydney Opera House.
This classic book is brought to life on stage, with songs, fun (and maybe some quokkas!) for children ages 3 -10 and their adults. This adaptation brings to life the celebration of family, love and the diversity and beauty of Australia.
Sit back, relax, enjoy the sites of Australia and share the adventure with Grace and her family.
At the Capitol Theatre Tuesday 28 March at 6pm.
"Curiouser and curiouser" - Alice in Wonderland is Lewis Carroll's classic story that has been adapted by William Glennon.
The first 'made in Tamworth' production for the year will certainly fill the hearts of all who remember this classic tale. Alice in Wonderland will take us on a curious journey, with a group of funny little people seeking out an Alice for her own turn in Wonderland. They entice and enchant the young girl until she can resist no more.
As Alice falls down the rabbit hole, she meets a collection of curious characters who help - and hinder - her along the way. She slowly begins to forget what 'normal' is, and falls in love with the wondrously, wonderful place of Wonderland. This fantastical, wacky land is filled with zany characters is perfect for all ages to enjoy.
You may actually find yourself asking.... "Who is Alice?"
Performances at the Capitol Theatre Friday 17 March to Saturday 25 March.
