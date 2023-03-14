The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Kingdom Developments director loses house, office and can't pay the bills

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
March 14 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troubled developer Kingdom Developments walked away from the purchase of Tamworth's Longyard golf course, losing $1.2 million in the process. Picture from file.

The director of fast-failing company Kingdom Developments has lost his house, been locked out of his company offices and can't pay the bills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.