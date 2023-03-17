It is concerning that this letter (NDL Saturday March 11) lacks facts and implies that Mark Rodda is not being honest as to his political standing of being Independent.
The main focus of this article is his "supposed" relationship with the Shooters party which in truth was for only a short time. Interestingly no mention is made of his previous membership of the Nationals, a well known fact.
What was the reason for this article was it simply to cast doubt in the minds of voter?
Politics is a very hard business. For those who do stand and who are trying to do the right thing and represent electorates honestly they deserve our support. It is disheartening for their characters to be so maligned as in this article.
Every vote is important but we must stay true to the facts and not be swayed by the many efforts to discredit those who give it a genuine go to represent us.
Mark Rodda is genuinely INDEPENDENT and not aligned to any party as this article attempts to imply.
Jenny Peberdy, Tamworth
A reliable water supply and medical treatment when you are ill are what most people expect in a first world country like Australia. In both of these instances the people of Tamworth are treated as second class citizens. You would think that people who live in regional areas like Tamworth pay a lesser rate of tax than those who live in the cities of our country, but of course this is not true.
The treatment of the medical staff at Tamworth hospital is appalling. In some instances nurses are having to work two or three double shifts a week. We should all be insulted on their behalf. These are the people to whom we turn when we are seriously ill.
Regarding Tamworth's water supply, it may come as a shock to people living in this city that after the increase in the capacity of Chaffey Dam, the people of Tamworth were not allowed to be allocated one single drop of water from all that extra capacity.
When people spoke of the city of Tamworth being "drought proof" because of the increase in capacity which was achieved by Tony Windsor, not one member of this state government including Kevin Anderson came forward to inform us that we were under a serious misapprehension if we thought that we were going to be given access to that extra water.
At no time since the dire situation that we found ourselves in during the last drought when we were all reduced to living on 150 litres of water a day for a year and the threat of being reduced to 100 litres has Kevin Anderson come forward to explain the serious mismanagement of our water supply or to tell us that this will not be allowed to happen again.
It would seem that allowing Tamworth access to all that extra water is out of the question. Meteorologists tell us that we are now at a 50 percent risk of another El Nino event in the near future. There are people in this city who cannot wait to show their displeasure at our treatment by the people who say that they are at the table representing us. I wish the nurses of NSW well in their case in the Supreme Court against their mistreatment by this government.
Sandra Taylor, Tamworth
The National Party, which our state parliament representative member Kevin Anderson is a member of, has endorsed a candidate in the seat for Port Macquarie that believes climate change is a hoax. I am all for supporting the right of free speech and respect a diversity of opinion. However, when it is to the detriment of public good - the spate of climate derived natural disasters of the past three years costing our state dearly, then it is time to call a stop to this sort of nonsense.
Kevin Anderson has regularly spoken out about the need for action to address climate change. Is this his opinion or that of the National party as a whole? Or is he just saying this to win local votes? We need a government that will address climate change impacts- our future depends upon it. By endorsing this climate change denier candidate the National Party is only signalling that it is pandering to vested interests within the Party.
If the National Party was genuine about tackling climate change it would immediately dis-endorse this candidate. It would stand up for making a difference and promote measures seeking real action on climate change for the future of our regional and rural communities. It is the rural and regional communities that are suffering the hurt it is time the National party truly showed concern and did something about it. Kevin Anderson should speak up and call his party to account. Do it for Tamworth.
Graham Carter, Moore Creek
Unfortunately I can't make it to Flickerfest in Gunnedah on 24 March to see Barnaby in White Lies ("Barnaby Joyce on the big screen", 17/3).
I hope the film is better than Christmas Eve Story from the paddock a few years ago. He wrote his own lines back then and his message about climate change didn't go over well with audiences. You could say it was a flop at the box office.
Watching Barnaby on a big screen, however, could be terrifying. I hope it is classified appropriately. At least PG for Political Gobbledigook would be advisable.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Amanda Vanstone is happy to quote a fellow minister in the Fraser government (1975-1983) as an authority on "the inevitable consequences of not going nuclear". ('Let's go nuclear before it's too late', 16/3) At the same time she derides today's "greenies" because of their perfectly legitimate concerns about fossil fuels.
After his time in Canberra Fraser was much more inclined to be generous to, and respectful of, those on the "other" side of politics. Somehow I don't think Vanstone is going that way.
Lesley Walker, Northcote
As reported by your paper and Prime TV Peel Street rates the worst road when this survey was taken for worst roads in Tamworth. Was it meant by the NRMA for roads under street lights and within TRC 60 kmh zone, as we who live in the rural area know worst so called roads or should l say fire trails?
To list a few Tamworth-Nundle; Kootingal Limbri to Woolbrook; Manilla to Bendemeer road. These roads have seen no major work done under the reign of Kevin Anderson or most of those still within the TRC all these roads are death traps.
Under this survey taken, does this mean to ratepayers and smaller communities more pain, more over budget spending in Tamworth itself, as it sounds city lights first foremost and bugger the rest.
D.Davis, Manilla
The thing that has stood out in the last few years is the plethora of people fresh out of their nappies who feel they have the right to join the political arena. The ideological reasoning behind their decision is to get on the generous taxpayer-funded lifestyle to sprout their self-serving agendas and ignore the real problems. When they can't get what they want because of party politics, or complain it's due to their gender, beliefs or whatever, they run their snotty noses to the nearest reporter's notepad and start bagging people out.
The current crop of sitting politicians have forgotten, or couldn't give a toss, about ordinary people's needs which is supposed to be why they're in positions of power. For years we've seen politicians on all sides pork, sorry, work towards maintaining a comfortable lifestyle for themselves and not for the average person on the street. These people actually work all their lives struggling to sustain an affordable lifestyle for their families now and in the future, whilst bearing the brunt of forked tongued politicians junk-filled promises to get re-elected.
Wednesday's poll results in the Leader show we desperately need a change. Anyone under 45 shouldn't be allowed to run for office without 20 years in a trade, children and a housing loan because they haven't lived in the real world. The fruit of my loins deserves a better future than the one being shoved down his throat by current self-serving hypocritical politicians.
Bob Snell, Tamworth
