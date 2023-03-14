The Northern Daily Leader
Werris Creek Magpies start well in trial games against Raymond Terrace

By Werris Creek Magpies
March 14 2023
Magpies co-coach, Cody Tickle, said their young side "defended well" in trying conditions at Raymond Terrace over the weekend.

The Werris Creek Magpies have worked tirelessly over the offseason, and put their training to the test over the weekend in their first game of 2023.

