The Werris Creek Magpies have worked tirelessly over the offseason, and put their training to the test over the weekend in their first game of 2023.
The road trip to Raymond Terrace was an opportunity to break the season with a solid hit-out against quality opposition.
Both the men's and women's squads had good outings.
The women took on Raymond Terrace while the men competed in a three-way trial against Raymond Terrace and South Newcastle.
It proved to be the tough test both sides needed.
Co-Coach Cody Tickle was positive after the trial.
"We took a young squad down there and they defended well," Tickle said. "
The lack of experience hurt us at times but all the things we have been working on at training they put into place".
The women scored a good 20-10 victory, while the men went down in both games but the margins were small.
Co-coach Rocky Stewart was also pleased, particularly with the fitness levels in the trying humid conditions.
The Magpies defended well for long periods and proved resilient when they needed to.
"Bailey Wilson and Zack Leonard were our best and Mitch Cox had a good first game for us," Stewart said.
"We did miss a bit of go forward and suffered from lack of quality football at times, but it was the start to the season we needed and we're now looking forward to Cardiff."
The Magpies did suffer an injury to young 19-year-old winger Stevie Smith suffering a broken arm after a good line break down the short right side when bundled into touch. Stevie got home from Maitland late Saturday night and will undergo surgery to have the arm set this week. The club wished him a speedy recovery.
Cardiff travel to Werris Creek next Saturday in a return match from last pre-season.
There will be three big games at David Taylor Park next Saturday, March 18, with full canteen facilities. The 18s play Kootingal at 12 noon, the ladies against Cardiff at 1.15pm, and the senior men at 2.15pm in what will be the first-grade squad's first chance to come together as a side before season start.
