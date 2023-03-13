The Northern Daily Leader
House of the Week || 851 Daruka Road, Daruka is up for auction in April

Updated March 13 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:51pm
House of the week | 851 Daruka Road, Daruka

Family home offers lifestyle opportunity || House of the Week
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 8-car garage
  • AUCTION: Contact agent for details
  • INSPECT: By appointment
  • AGENTS: Oliver Smith (0473 835 000), Daniel McCulloch (0429 613 332)

AN in-ground swimming pool and full-sized tennis court complete this resort-style property just 10 kilometres from Tamworth's CBD.

