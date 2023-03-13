Family home offers lifestyle opportunity || House of the Week

AN in-ground swimming pool and full-sized tennis court complete this resort-style property just 10 kilometres from Tamworth's CBD.
The property is set across more than two hectares of landscaped grounds, with established lawns and gardens.
"Privacy and lifestyle are quintessential at this property," agent Oliver Smith says.
"The home is grand in stature, with views to the Daruka Hills."
Oliver says the property would suit professional couples wanting a lifestyle opportunity, as well as families.
The home has architectural features such as sandstone corners and sills, 10ft ceilings throughout, ornate cornices and bullnose wraparound verandas.
Established maple trees and buxus hedges keep the gardens shady and cool, while the north facing entertaining area is the perfect spot to entertain friends and family.
"The kitchen is open plan and has granite benchtops and a 900mm gas cooktop," Oliver says.
"It opens on to an open-plan lounge room with views of the Daruka Hills.
"The formal dining room with fireplace has French doors that open on to a covered veranda."
There is ducted and zoned reverse cycle air conditioning, as well as underfloor heating and two main fireplaces.
The oversized main bedroom has double hung windows and French doors that open into a separate dedicated study, perfect for working from home. There is a pool room complete with kitchenette/bar and main bathroom nearby. No shortage of storage, with granny flat and mezzanine level in the large, six-bay shed complete with concrete floor, solar power and car hoist.
The owners have fully repainted and tiled throughout, while outside there is 250,000 litres of rainwater plus connection to the Daruka community bore, as well as established vegetable gardens, perfect for the family gardeners and home chef.
Oliver says properties of this calibre are rarely offered to the market.
The property's access from Daruka Road is secure with electric gates and bitumen driveway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.