One of Tamworth's most beloved citizens has passed away at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for years to come.
James "Jim" Finucane passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on March 5 at Tamworth hospital.
Mr Finucane was married for 53 years to the love of his life Margaret and together they had four children. He is the grandfather of seven.
His good friend of 15 years, Michael Ticehurst, said Jim had a gift for engaging people and bringing local community groups together.
"He was always trying to improve the world, particularly for Tamworth," Mr Ticehurst said.
"He had a dry sense of humour typical of men from the bush, and was a great mentor to both men and women."
Keith Frewin has known Mr Finucane for about 25 years and the two would regularly meet up with Mr Ticehurst, good friend John Tucker and about 10 others for tea at One of A Kind on Denne Street.
"He was fair dinkum and always trying to keep himself busy, and he was a very good church man," Mr Frewin said.
"We will miss him, don't you worry about that, he was a good man, a smart man."
Mr Frewin and Mr Finucane would spend hours in Big W handing out pamphlets to raise awareness for men's health, especially prostate cancer.
And many people, such as local Tamworth councillor Helen Tickle knew Mr Finucane through his campaigning to have a grant for a flagpole at the Westdale Memorial Park as somewhere to hold ANZAC day.
"Jim has contributed greatly and worked tirelessly in the Tamworth community," Ms Tickle said.
Mr Finucane was involved in a range of organisations, not limited to the Older Men's Network Incorporated, the Senior Citizens Club, One of a Kind community and the Upper Hunter Manchester Unity Lodge.
He was born in Coonamble and outlived his 13 brothers and sisters. His father died before he turned 19, and he was left at home to help raise his seven younger siblings.
A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Nicholas' Catholic Church on White Street on March 20 at 10:30am, before proceeding to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery.
