Jim Finucane remembered as a dedicated community man

By Rachel Gray
Updated March 13 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 5:30pm
Local man James "Jim" Finucane left an everlasting mark on the people of Tamworth by working tirelessly to improve and engage with the community over the years. Picture supplied

One of Tamworth's most beloved citizens has passed away at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for years to come.

