COUNCIL crews are confident a crumbling roadside is under control and safe from future flooding.
Work to stabilise a 40 metre wide 'headcut' on Jewry Street is set to be complete by the end of April after councillors rushed to allocate $250,000 to the repair project last year.
At the time, Cr Phil Betts raised alarm bells and said the erosion could have an "astronomical" affect on road users, and had the potential to cut Jewry Street in half, if not acted on immediately.
But a spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council confirmed to the Leader, staff were not concerned the erosion would cut across the road.
"Council is very confident that the completed works on this headcut will go a long way to ensuring this damage to Jewry Street does not eventuate," they said.
The headcut was intensified following flooding last year, and work has involved reshaping the channel and installing large rocks to absorb the velocity of future flood waters.
Preliminary works started before council voted to allocate funds to the repairs due to concern the situation could change rapidly.
"Majority of the civil works for treating the headcut at Jewry Street are now complete, with trucks stockpiling the remaining rock to be installed in the channel in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.
When councillors voted to put $250,000 from its roadworks kitty towards the project, they also voted to seek funding and further support from the state and federal governments.
At the time, Cr Judy Coates said she hoped to see both tiers of "come to the party" and offer further support.
Council's spokesperson said the organisation is yet to receive any government funding for the work.
The total cost of the project will be calculated when the repairs are complete.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
