Empowering clients, enriching daily lives Advertising Feature

Challenge Community Services has provided innovative and people-focused services to the Tamworth community for over 65 years.



Originating in Tamworth, Challenge Community Services now spans throughout regional and metropolitan NSW and the greater Brisbane area.

Rachel Sherwood is the regional manager for disability day programs in the New England and northwest region. This area ranges from Quirindi to Tenterfield and out to Moree and Narrabri.

In the Tamworth region, three day program sites cater to clients with varying disabilities from high functioning to very complex. There are also two day program sites in Quirindi and Barraba.

"Our day programs provide a variety of different programs and activities that are designed to build skills and enrich our clients' lives," Ms Sherwood said.



"The programs also aim to foster community engagement to benefit not only our clients and staff, but also members of the community.



"It is always very heartwarming to be walking down Peel St and see a group of our clients speaking with members of the community who are interested in finding out who they are and what they may be doing for the day."

Challenge also provides drop-in support, which allows clients to remain in their own homes.



"We have been able to assist whole families and reduce the stress they may have in their lives by helping with something as simple as doing the daily washing," Ms Sherwood said.



"Or it could be something more like attending a doctor's appointment as an extra set of ears to help them understand the information they are given."

Challenge also provides Supported Independent Living, which allows clients to live in a house with support staff, giving clients more independence.



Ms Sherwood said she felt fortunate to be working in an industry and with people who can make a huge difference to their clients' day to day lives.



"Taking our clients out and about and having our clients living in the same streets that we are and seeing them be part of the community is so enriching to all as a whole," she said.



Challenge Community Services can help clients build skills and confidence.

Disability services includes in-home support, assisted living and day programs. Pictures supplied

Empowering clients, enriching daily lives