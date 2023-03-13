A BIG crowd turned out to celebrate diversity through food and dance at the University of New England.
Culture Fest aims to showcase the range of international students and what they bring to the region.
It helps them connect with the community through an evening of food, live music, cultural dance music and pop-up bars.
Countries including Austria, Bangladesh, India, Ghana, Nepal and Nigeria were represented.
Read also:
The UNE International Hub has been the driving force behind the event with organiser Alexandra Cook at the helm this year.
Her team planned to make it a memorable event with more than 50 nationalities at UNE making it one of the most diverse campuses outside the major cities.
"It's great that it's driven by the students and the onus is on them to prepare the food they want," Ms Cook said.
"There are over 50 nationalities in the region and we love that we can give them a platform to cook or perform."
The event was supported by the NSW Government, Armidale Regional Council, the New England Regional Art Museum and UNE Life.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.