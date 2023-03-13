An all-white affair has raised thousands of dollars and put a spotlight on youth mental health.
About 140 attendees gathered for the White Lunch in the Tamworth Hotel's beer garden on Saturday to drink cocktails, eat nibbles, watch live entertainment, listen to lived experience of mental health in the bush, and dance the night away for a very important cause.
White Elephant Ball committee member Breanna McFadyen said it was amazing to see the community come together to support young people in the regions.
"Some of the highlights from the lunch included everybody being united on the dance floor and how everyone really embraced the guest speaker," Miss McFadyen said.
Funds raised on the day will go towards batyr, an organisation which runs mental health mentoring to support young people in schools.
"They educate young people about how it's okay to have a mental health illness in the hope that they will speak up," Miss McFadyen said.
"And their aim is to essentially smash the stigma."
The lunch is a sister event to the White Elephant Ball, which was started nine years ago by local Katrina Campbell in the wake of the tragic loss of her husband Scott to suicide.
The White Elephant Ball will be held at the Tamworth town hall on October 14.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
