The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Law Society of NSW chooses Tracker Network as 2023 charity

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 14 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernie Shakeshaft has had huge success with the Backtracks' program which has been rolled out in other regional areas. Picture Umbrella Entertainment

Armidale-based youth organisation Backtracks' brilliant work with troubled children and teenagers will get a huge financial boost from the Law Society of NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.