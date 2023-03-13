As the racing kicked off in the East End, fans flocked to the fences to get a taste of the action all weekend.
Champion Shane van Ginsbergen ultimately claimed victory in the race on Sunday, marking his second career win on the Newcastle track.
Fans crammed into prime viewing spots around the city's streets in a baking weekend of temperatures near the 30 degrees mark, as the series returned from a COVID hiatus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.