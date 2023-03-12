The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Highest rain total recorded for Tamworth in a day so far in 2023

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scattered clouds are expected to continue bringing rain to the Tamworth region until Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Peter Hardin

The most rain for a single day in 2023 thus far has fallen overnight and into Sunday, as heavy clouds inundated the Tamworth area with a moderate yet persistent downpour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.