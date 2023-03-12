The most rain for a single day in 2023 thus far has fallen overnight and into Sunday, as heavy clouds inundated the Tamworth area with a moderate yet persistent downpour.
The rain first started falling around 8pm on Saturday March 11, but picked up in the early hours of Sunday morning.
And it didn't let up, falling through until 1pm, with scattered showers still moving through the area and forecasted to keep doing so until Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) gauge at Tamworth airport recorded an official total of 84mm over the two-day period.
But many locals said they had more in the backyard gauges with Longyard and Westdale residents counting more than 100mm in some parts.
The rain caused cancellations of festivities in Manilla and Moonbi, bringing both the Manilla Show and the Moonbi-Kootingal Motor and Historical Machinery Exhibition to an early close.
There were also sizeable flows recorded at Chaffey Dam, near Nundle, sending it to 99.1 per cent storage capacity.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!
