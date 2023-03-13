Nick Millar only intended on staying in Gunnedah for a year.
When he moved up from Bathurst, it was just to play a season of league with his brother Nathan, who had moved out to Boggabri just over a year earlier.
The two had never had the chance to lace up the boots together.
But the town worked its charms on him, and one year turned into five and still counting.
In that time he has become an integral part of the Boggabri Kangaroos - he was adjudged their best and fairest for 2021 and will this season coach the club's reserve grade side - as well as newly-crowned Gunnedah cricket champions Mornington.
The allrounder played a key role in Saturday's drought-breaking grand final triumph, hitting the winning runs after claiming 4-16 with the ball and tearing through the Albion top order.
His efforts saw him adjudged the player of the grand final.
"It's good, it's been 12 years since the last one so that's pretty special," Millar said.
"It's been building the last couple of years, the boys have come along really well, been playing really good cricket."
He linked up with Mornington when he moved to town after Roos team-mate Rhyce Kliendienst suggested he come and play with them.
His work in the mines means he isn't available every week. But when he is, he usually has some impact either with the bat or ball, or both.
Usually the mantra in finals is runs on the board. But Millar was pretty happy bowling first on Saturday.
"It was a good toss to lose.
"Coming out and putting the pressure on them straight up and just keep rolling," he said.
"Saying that we've done that the last two weeks too; we've come out and bowled really well."
Millar didn't have to wait long for his first wicket, bowling Albion opener Damian Baldwin with his first ball.
He then claimed the prized scalp of the leading runscorer for the season, Andy Mack, in his second over.
"It was actually good to get a couple of wickets. I didn't bowl too well last week so I thought I had to make up for that," he said.
He certainly did that. By the end of his eight overs Albion were 7-30.
Strolling out then with Mornington needing just 23 runs for victory, after blocking the first couple of deliveries he faced, his natural tendency to play his shots soon took over, getting off the mark with a four.
He then finished off what he helped start, in similar fashion.
"I actually tried to put it over the fence and it only went for four so I was a bit disappointed in that," Millar joked of his winning boundary.
"But yeah it was a good feeling."
The win continued his success in cricket grand finals. He hasn't lost one since the under 14s, he said.
Now to get an opportunity to play in one with the Kangaroos.
Some strong offseason recruiting has them shaping up to be one of the darkhorses.
"I think we're working up to something special hopefully," Millar said.
"They deserve it, the town deserves it, they're footy mad."
