The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Cricket

Gunnedah Cricket: Mornington allrounder Nick Millar named player of the grand final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Millar was for his contribution to Mornington's drought-breaking grand final triumph awarded the player of the grand final honours. He's pictured with association secretary Dave Callaghan (left) and president Sam Doubleday (right).

Nick Millar only intended on staying in Gunnedah for a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.