The Manilla show captured the magic of country living in a weekend "just as big" as last year's massive post-lockdown comeback.
From March 10 to March 12, the town effectively doubled - maybe even tripled - in size as the crowds kept pouring in, organisers said.
"Last year was the best we've ever had, and [Saturday's] takings were on par or a little better than last year," Show society president Jim Maxwell said.
The repeat success of the Manilla Show has led to many of the regular sideshow operators and performers to start calling it, 'the royal of the north'.
"The comment I heard today [from a sideshow employee] was that Manilla is one of the few that still retain that old country show feeling," Mr Maxwell said.
However, overall ticket sales are not likely to top last year's due to the show ending a day early, as heavy rainfall made it too dangerous to proceed with Sunday's planned horsing and show dogs events.
"We made the call to cancel early because we don't want any injuries. Everything's gone very well and we don't want to spoil it," Mr Maxwell said.
But the rain came after most of the biggest crowd pleasers, including the Aussie FMX bike display and fireworks on Friday and the dinosaur races on Saturday.
"I was a bit worried last night when it started raining [on Saturday night] with the rodeo, but if you're silly enough to ride one of those bucking bulls or horses, a bit of rain's not gonna stop you and it didn't. They just kept on regardless," Mr Maxwell said.
Another concern was the show's lack of a bar. The committee was unable to find an operator to fulfil licensing requirements.
But with a BYO license until 8pm and four uniformed police officers present to discourage anti-social behaviour, that challenge proved fairly easy to overcome.
When asked about the trick to Manilla's continued success, Mr Maxwell said a big part of it is maintaining the relationship between the show society and the various sideshows, rides, vendors and other staff.
"To get people through the gate you've gotta be prepared to spend a bit of money on attractions like with our fireworks, rodeo, and FMX bikes we had again this year. Sure they cost us a fair bit of money but I think it pays dividends," Mr Maxwell said.
He also said a big thanks to sponsors and local businesses for increasing their support this year, and to Tamworth Regional Council for providing site maintenance and "just about anything we need".
Many of the sideshows and vendors said they'll be returning next year to keep the fun times rolling, meaning lightning could strike not only twice, but three times at the Manilla showground.
