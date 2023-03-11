Tamworth will hold onto the Doug Walters Cup for a little while longer yet after Sunday's final against the Western Wildfires was washed out.
The almost two inches the city received overnight on Saturday left pools of water on No.1 Oval, which was subsequently closed by council along with the other cricket facilities in town.
Tamworth over 50s captain Steve Wilson said at this stage the game has been postponed with a final decision on whether it is played at a later date or the two sides are declared joint winners to be made by the competition committee.
If it is to be pushed back it would likely have to be to early next season with the local grade finals occupying the grounds for the next couple of weekends and many of the players also involved in those.
"At this stage it's been postponed to a future date," Wilson said.
"We'll know more in the coming weeks."
He said they were prepared for some rain but not the amount that fell.
"We all knew it was going to rain," he said.
"[But] I don't think anyone thought we were going to have this much."
The forecast was for around 10-15mls, which with the wicket covered they probably could have got some cricket in with.
But it soon became clear when he woke on Sunday that they weren't going to be playing with the weather settled in and messages coming through about falls of upwards of 50mls.
