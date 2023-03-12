Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on the Oxley Highway to carry out work repairing the road surface near Tamworth.
Transport for NSW is carrying out work activities from Monday March 13, near Back Woolbrook Road, 17km east of Bendemeer.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and is expected to be completed in June 2023, weather permitting.
Traffic control, single lane closures, and a reduced speed limit of 40km per hour will be in place during work hours.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Alternating stop/slow traffic conditions will be in place and the speed limit outside work hours will be 60km per hour.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
