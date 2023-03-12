The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Moonbi-Kootingal Motor Exhibition packs up early due to downpour

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
March 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rain has put a damper on the parade of vintage cars, tractors, trucks, engines and motorcycles after organisers had to pull the pin in Moonbi on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.