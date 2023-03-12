Rain has put a damper on the parade of vintage cars, tractors, trucks, engines and motorcycles after organisers had to pull the pin in Moonbi on Sunday.
The Moonbi-Kootingal Motor and Historical Machinery Exhibition was looking forward to a return after a two-year hiatus, but had to cancel its second and final day at Moonbi Showgrounds due to poor weather conditions.
"It's our first rained-out show in sixteen years," Kootingal Motor Club Secretary Greg Offord said.
"But we really needed the rain so we can't even complain."
Club Registrar Des Howard said organisers were happy to be back on the Saturday, but were disappointed that Sunday didn't live up to expectations.
"The awards ceremony was supposed to happen at 12 o'clock, but no one turned up so the awards are still sittin' there waitin' for 'em," Mr Howard said.
The Show and Shine award-winning exhibitors will be contacted by the committee.
The show was also marred by a windstorm on Saturday, which reportedly blew down a couple of the gazebos set up for the event.
However, the crowd did turn out on Saturday for the motor club's 16th annual event, which featured a 1912 Buffalo Pitts Steam Engine, as well as a fully restored 1914 Marshall Steam Engine, among 200 other registered exhibitions.
"We was quite pleased with Saturday. Not as big as we've had, but we was quite pleased with it," Mr Howard said.
Organisers said they will learn what they can from this year's show as they begin planning for next year.
"There's a lot involved in it, and every time you have one you find a few mistakes. We'll try to rectify them for the next one," Mr Howard said.
The club also said a big thank-you to their sponsors, exhibitors, "and of course the spectators", Mr Offord said, "because without their support the show wouldn't happen".
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
