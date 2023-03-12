The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Cricket
Watch

Mornington beat Albion by six wickets to be crowned Gunnedah first grade champions for 2022/23

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 12 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a long and tough road back to the top for Mornington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.