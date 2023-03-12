There is one aspect of Cameron Reeves' childhood that continues to call out to him all these years later. It's hold on him is strong; it's resonance no doubt evoking memories of a more carefree time.
When the 27-year-old Tamworthian initially decided to sit out the current cricket season, it was so he could - in a way - relive that time.
The construction supervisor had chosen the beach over a sport he excels in.
"I was born in Gosford ... and throughout my childhood we were going back there every school holidays, and going to the beach, and stuff like that," Reeves said.
"So I grew up going to the beach all the time, and I just kept it going throughout my adult life."
In 2021, Reeves told the Leader that he returned to Tamworth, after living in Melbourne for 18 months, when his mother, Glenys, passed away. He was 21 when he moved to the big smoke.
With no friends or family in Melbourne, he said he found the experience "daunting" at first. But he soon built relationships and started a carpentry apprenticeship.
Upon returning to Tamworth, Reeves finished his apprenticeship at Single Builders. The company then promoted him to crew leader before making him a supervisor. "It's a good company to work for," he said.
It was the call of Redbacks skipper Adam Greentree that lured Reeves - who moved to Tamworth at age 10 - back to cricket just before Christmas.
And in a crucial final round clash against City United at No 1 Oval, Reeves delivered when it mattered most - producing a marathon 27 overs of left-arm pace bowling that netted him five scalps.
City United still took first innings points, after making 173 in reply to Norths' 85 (Tom Fitzgerald top-scored for City with 81).
But Reeves' 5-60 was instrumental in Norths bowling City out and claiming the four bonus points that drew them level, on 79 points, with Bective East.
When Norths then reached 2-58 in their second innings, they had done enough to secure the minor premiership: Norths and Bective also have the same quotient (the batting average divided by the bowling average). However, the Redbacks' net run rate is superior.
Harry Lewington (27) and Brendan Rixon (17) were the not out Redbacks batsmen.
Norths have advanced straight to the grand final, as they eye their first premiership since 2012-13, with Bective and City commencing the sole semi-final on Saturday. The victor will meet Norths in the grand final.
Reeves said he left nothing on the field against City United - the heat of battle, with so much at stake, far removed from the heat of the sun at the beach.
"I wasn't gonna play at the start of this season," he said. "I missed the first couple of games, just because I was in two minds [over whether to play or not]."
But then Reeves said he caught up with fellow opening quick Greentree - who took 3-35 off 26 overs against City United - "and I said I'd come back and play, and hopefully we can take the big one this year".
Greentree said bowlers like Reeves "don't come along very often".
The veteran skipper explained:
Being a left-armer and the air speed he gets on a ball [makes him lethal]. And his willingness to compete on every play [is key]; it's hard to teach that sort of stuff.
