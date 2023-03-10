A MAN accused of possessing a homemade gun and drugs has been released on bail by a magistrate.
Nathan John Evans is banned from possessing weapons and must report to police several times-a-week as part of his bail.
The 34-year-old appeared in Gunnedah Local Court for a bail hearing, one day after he was arrested during a raid at a Lincoln Street home in Gunnedah on Wednesday.
He faces five drug and gun-related charges.
Magistrate Ter'esa Sia granted bail with a list of conditions, including that he report to police in Gunnedah three times-a-week.
READ ALSO:
He must live in Gunnedah and remain under a night time curfew. As part of the condition, he must not leave the property between 10pm and 6am.
He's also banned from possessing weapons; and must not consume drugs, unless prescribed by a doctor.
Police from the Oxley Proactive Crime Team were backed by the dog unit and general duties police when they raided the Lincoln Street property on March 8.
During the search warrant, police uncovered what they claim is a homemade gun.
Officers combed the house and found a quantity of what they claim is cannabis, as well as "equipment which supports the supply of cannabis", which were seized.
Police said investigations into the origins of the firearm were continuing.
Evans is facing charges of possessing an unregistered firearm; possessing ammunition without a licence or permit; not keeping a firearm safely; supplying a prohibited drug; and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was not required to enter pleas to the charges in court and the case has been adjourned to April.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.