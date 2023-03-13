The Werris Creek pool has been reopened to the public, after a mechanical issue last week forced council to shut the facility.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council posted on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon that the mechanical issue has been resolved, and the "water quality has been restored to required standards".
The issue was a problem with the foot valve, which had impacted on the water quality.
And it could not have come at a better time with temperatures expected to heat up again towards the end of this week.
There is some good news for residents of Werris Creek, with temperatures set to spike again towards the end of next week.
After it was closed on Wednesday due to a 'mechanical issue' the gates of the local pool are slated to reopen by the middle of next week.
On Wednesday, Liverpool Plains Shire Council staff took to Facebook to inform locals of the decision to close the facility.
Read also:
"The Werris Creek pool is closed today and expected to be closed for the remainder of the week, due to a mechanical issue," the post read.
"Council staff, along with our contractors are investigating solutions to the issue and will provide further updates as more information is known."
The issue turned out to be a problem with the foot valve which had impacted on the water quality, "so in the best interests of public health the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) closed the facility until the matter was fully investigated and resolved".
Council then brought in specialist divers to assist with the process and "rectified the fault that had affected the foot valve's functionality".
The pool will remain closed until the water quality is restored to an acceptable standard, and in the meantime swimmers are being urged to use the Quirindi swimming pool instead.
Meanwhile, the Werris Creek Swimming Club carnival scheduled for this Sunday (between 8am and 1pm) will be shifted to the Quirindi pool.
As a result, the Quirindi facility will be closed to the general public until the conclusion of the carnival and will reopen from 2pm-6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.