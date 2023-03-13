The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Updated

Werris Creek pool is back open after a mechanical issue last week

By Newsroom
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good news for residents, the Werris Creek pool is back open. Picture LPSC Facebook

Updated: Monday March 13 @ 2.30pm

The Werris Creek pool has been reopened to the public, after a mechanical issue last week forced council to shut the facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.