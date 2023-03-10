The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Werris Creek pool will reopen next week, after issue was resolved

By Newsroom
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The problem is fixed but pool will stay closed until water quality is restored

There is some good news for residents of Werris Creek, with temperatures set to spike again towards the end of next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.