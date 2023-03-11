The Northern Daily Leader
Farm donated to Backtracks to prevent youth crime

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 11 2023 - 1:00pm
Staff and youth gather on the 600-acre farm gifted to them by local Bill Fittler and Sydney-based Rob Rob Keldoulis. Picture supplied by Backtracks

Backtrack founder Bernie Shakeshaft said a new farm with a bull and about 100-head of donated cattle is going to be a place troubled children can go back to, forever.

