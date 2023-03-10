The Northern Daily Leader
Nsw Election

Labor announces $15 million for roads in Tamworth, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains council areas

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Shadow regional roads minister Jenny Aitchison, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb and Tamworth Labor candidate Kate McGrath. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THE CYCLE of rain and road repairs in the past year has left some Tamworth routes full of potholes, and council has welcomed a promise to line its pockets to fund works.

