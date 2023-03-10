THE CYCLE of rain and road repairs in the past year has left some Tamworth routes full of potholes, and council has welcomed a promise to line its pockets to fund works.
Labor's shadow minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison was in the city on Friday to announce $15 million for road maintenance in Tamworth, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains regions.
"Our plan is about giving councils the power to make the decisions they need to make on their roads," she told the Leader.
"The reality is that we can't stop the weather, but what we can do is actually prepare for it."
Under a Labor government, regardless of who the Tamworth MP is, Tamworth Regional Council would be able to access $7.9 million to put towards top priority roads, including school bus routes and high traffic areas.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the money would go a long way, on top of the usual annual budget of $15 million for the region's roads.
"We certainly welcome any extra funding we might get with our road repairs and roadworks that need to be done," he said.
He said Tamworth is usually hit by about six storms a year, but in the last 12 months there had been 17 storm events, meaning significant repairs were needed in places.
"Those storm events are the things that have caused most of the damage to the roads, created potholes and kept them growing bigger and bigger," he said.
He said council had a list of priorities it would work through, but listed Nundle Road as one which needed "quite a lot of money" spent on it.
Under the scheme, Gunnedah Shire Council would get $3.6 million and Liverpool Plains Shire Council would get $3.4 million.
Labor's state-wide Emergency Road Repairs Fund would be made up of $193 million from the previous government's reclassification fund, and another $197 million.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
