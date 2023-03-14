Family and teaching already had Brett Jarrett going at full capacity when he accepted the role of head coach with the Dungowan Cowboys late last year.
With the season just a month away, Jarrett acknowledged that it had "added to the workload", but said that it "hasn't been too out of [control], I can keep on top of it."
It appears he can more than keep on top of it; while Jarrett has been at the helm, the club has begun recruiting some serious wisdom and talent into its ranks.
"We've signed some experienced, quality players to fill a few holes that we had," Jarrett said.
"That's been a big coup for the club, especially signing blokes like Mitch Doring, Mitch Denning, Beau Harry, and Jack Cameron.
"Those sort of blokes are a big coup for a little club like ours."
More than just the experience they bring to the field, Jarrett has also appreciated the support from the new signees at training as well, whose commitment to their new club is already on display.
"You can rely on them to run a few drills and maintain the standard of the session," Jarrett said.
"That's worked pretty well, it's been good so far."
The newest additions to the team come as Dungowan's numbers in the senior men's divisions swell across the board.
The forward said they are getting "a consistent 30 or 40" to training sessions, which he was happy to see but admitted "might give me some headaches later on".
Nonetheless, it is a good problem to have as a coach, particularly with Jarrett in his first year taking charge of the Cowboys.
So far, he has "thoroughly enjoyed" the experience, and said he has benefited from a similar coaching philosophy to his predecessor, Luke Taylor.
"I'm not changing a whole lot, I've kept things pretty similar to how [Luke] had it last year," Jarrett said.
"We have similar philosophies and I haven't wanted to change too much, because it worked pretty well last year. I've just put my own spin on things, and having those experienced players around helps as well."
Though last weekend's trial against Inverell was called off, they have two more scheduled. The first is at home against Wingham this weekend, with the second away against Walcha on April 1.
