Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) is another step closer to opening up housing blocks next to the hospital as it battles a housing shortage in the city.
Later this year, council plans to have 124 hectares of land it owns behind the hospital ready for the formal planning approval process.
The Leader revealed in September, last year, that council had earmarked the vacant lot as the next priority for housing subdivision, and on Friday said it was working with the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council and Crown land.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said a re-elected coalition government would assess the housing feasibility of 10 vacant lots around the hospital in North Tamworth, along with sites along Forest Road.
Tamworth is one of eight sites that is being prioritised by the Coalition Government as part of the three-year Crown Land Housing program.
"We know we've got a housing shortage, we know we've got people screaming out for homes," Mr Anderson said.
But seeing houses built on vacant land is many years away. Any council-owned land or Crown land would need to be re-zoned and a developer needs to be found before lots could be sold off.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the partnership great opportunity for Tamworth to develop a site for affordable housing.
" We work on this very quickly, and work harmoniously," he said
"And we're working as a team, we're all working together, we're going to get some good outcomes."
Board member of the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council Lyniece Keogh said the council is thrilled to have a seat at the table for this project and the arrangement will be beneficial for the community.
"To be a part of a project that is going to move a solution forward is really important to us," she said.
"So we're really looking forward to having some shovels in the ground and some houses built to ease the housing crisis."
Mr Anderson said this is an exciting project and the partnership between the stakeholders is strong.
"It's a partnership, and it's a strong partnership," Mr Anderson said.
"So to be moving forward together as one progressing to a solution to what is a big problem in Tamworth, that's a very, very good thing."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
