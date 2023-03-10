The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Council plans to open affordable housing block behind hospital to help stem housing crisis is another step closer

RC
By Rachel Clark
March 11 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, Executive Officer Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council Chief Fiona Snape, Board member of the Tamworth local Aboriginal Land Council Lyniece Keogh and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) is another step closer to opening up housing blocks next to the hospital as it battles a housing shortage in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.