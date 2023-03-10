The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket: Tamworth to play Western Wildfires in 2022/23 Doug Walters Cup final

March 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Wilson will be hoping to lead Tamworth to a fourth Doug Walters Cup on Sunday.

Tamworth over 50s captain Steve Wilson joked that they like looking at the Doug Walters Cup in the trophy cabinet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.