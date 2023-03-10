Tamworth over 50s captain Steve Wilson joked that they like looking at the Doug Walters Cup in the trophy cabinet.
The Magpies have held the silverware since the competition's inception.
On Sunday they will look to make it four straight when they host the Western Wildfires, who won the Southern Division.
Undefeated on their way to topping the Northern Division standings, Wilson said to win it a fourth time would be a great achievement.
"Everyone's as keen as if it's our first final," he said.
"To get four in-a-row would be a true reflection of the talent of the side."
Fresh from a semi-final showing at the state championships they have made just the one change with James Hindmarsh set to make his Doug Walters Cup debut for the injured Paul Lawrence.
Lawrence battled a knee complaint during the state carnival and hasn't recovered from it.
Hindmarsh comes into the side on the back of a strong performance at the Division 3 championships played at the same time in Armidale.
He particularly bowled really well, Wilson said, and will be a change option for him to support Jason Bowler, Peter Mead, Andrew O'Halloran and Phil Constable.
He is also a handy left-handed batsmen.
Only he and Ian Hobson, who has been an addition since Christmas after he "ticked over to the qualifying age" weren't part of the side that defeated Newcastle Hunter in last season's decider.
Wilson is expecting "a pretty good challenge" from the Wildfires.
They beat Newcastle Hunter during their round games and also Central Coast, who went on to win the state title, although the side that plays in the Doug Walters Cup is a bit different to that one, he said.
"They've got a lot of high quality players that play in state teams," he said.
The Magpies also boast a few state reps of their own, with Wilson, who is part of the 55s side, noting that Mead and Chris Paterson were have been named in the Division 1 over 50s team to play Queensland in the upcoming State of Origin series.
Two of the Magpies' best performers it is a reward for their consistency, he said.
"That's a good achievement for both of them and reflects their performance the last couple of seasons," he said.
Sunday will be played at No.1 Oval with play commencing at 9.30am.
