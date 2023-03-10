The Northern Daily Leader
Police confirm 15-year-old boy dies in hospital after crashing car on Wallangra Road, near Ashford, outside of Inverell

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
The 15-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Holden when it flipped and crashed, police said. Picture from file

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has died in hospital five days after he was critically injured when the car he was driving crashed.

