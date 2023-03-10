Ambos rev up action refusing to bill and transfer patients in Tamworth

Paramedics across Tamworth are kicking their industrial action into high gear over the weekend by not billing patients and refusing to transfer non-emergency patients between hospitals.
Tamworth paramedic and Health Services Union (HSU) delegate Brian Bridges said they would be switching to paper-based records and refusing to take patient debit details for the 72 hours to Monday 7 am.
"It's just an indication of how intense we're going to get," Mr Bridges said.
"Our industrial action is going to ramp up over the next two weeks to the election until we can get government or party on side to support our needs."
Paramedics are also refusing staff movements between ambulance stations unless the overtime roster has been exhausted, Mr Bridges said.
"And unless it is life-threatening, there'll be no routine hospital transfers," he said.
In a sign of reduced services ahead, paramedics will only press the button at the hospital to indicate they have offloaded an on-stretcher patient when they are ready rather than meeting the usual 30-minute timeframe.
NSW paramedics have been part of a statewide push working on altered services every Thursday since February 1, as part of the HSU's Five Weeks of Fury leading up to the election on March 25.
The health care workers are fighting for better recognition of their skill sets and uncapped wages to put them on par with their colleagues in other states.
Nationals' MP Kevin Anderson was contacted for a response, and said he "continues to advocate on behalf of our paramedics in relation to any concerns they raise", without explicitly stating whether or not he supports demands to increase paramedics' wages and better recognise their skill sets.
But Mr Anderson did praise the state government's achievements, highlighting the new $6.3 million ambulance station on Piper Street, which is due for completion soon.
Mr Bridges said they currently have 8,000 of the 10,000 signatures needed to have their demands debated in parliament, which he said will go ahead regardless of who wins the next state election.
In a statement, NSW Ambulance said "it has operational plans in place to minimise impacts to the community".
"All paramedics will continue to immediately respond to life-threatening medical emergencies," the spokesperson said.
