The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

Paramedics across Tamworth ramp up industrial action

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 11 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambos rev up action refusing to bill and transfer patients in Tamworth

Paramedics across Tamworth are kicking their industrial action into high gear over the weekend by not billing patients and refusing to transfer non-emergency patients between hospitals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.