Tamworth coach Damian Henry is set for a busy Saturday as his summer and winter sporting interests collide.
After heading up to Armidale in the morning to watch the Magpies in action in the Armidale Knockout, he will then don the whites for City United in the second day of their final round third grade clash with North Tamworth back in Tamworth.
It will be an early start too with the Magpies' drawing visiting Sydney Subbies side Forest first-up at 9am.
Due to the timing it will be the only one of the three games they are guaranteed (if they make finals they will play more) he gets to see with their second game not until 12. By then he will be on his way back to Tamworth to captain City as they look to defend 9-298 (dec) and warm-up for the finals with a win.
The Magpies' first hit out for the season, Henry isn't expecting too much.
It's more a chance to "get the cobwebs out" and get a look at some of the new players and "see how they go".
"It's a good chance to see where we're at," he said.
About two months into their preparations now and with six weeks to go until the New England competition kicks-off, he is happy with how things are coming along.
As he indicated after being appointed to the role, fitness has been a big focus so far.
"Being in the New England competition we've got to be able to compete with the young fit ones," he said.
"We've only just started basic ball work in the last couple of weeks."
They'll take up a squad of about 25, he said, and will have a few players having their first run for the club, some even their first game of rugby after coming across from other sports.
The Magpies women will also have their first run for the season as one of the eight women's sides.
