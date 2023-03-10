The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Rugby Union: Tamworth Magpies ready to hit the field for the first time this season in Armidale Knockout

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Tamworth coach Damian Henry will get his first real look at them in Saturday's Armidale Knockout. Picture Gareth Gardner

Tamworth coach Damian Henry is set for a busy Saturday as his summer and winter sporting interests collide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.