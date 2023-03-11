A MAN accused of an aggravated break-in is set to defend the allegations against him in the local court after the most serious charge against him was dropped.
Tamworth Local Court heard the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, was handing Juan Sampson's case back to police prosecutors.
The 20-year-old pleaded not guilty in Tamworth Local Court this week to a string of other Tamworth property crime charges, including aggravated break-and-enter in company; and driving a stolen car.
Sampson also denied charges of exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km per hour; driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; driving without a licence; larceny; knowingly directing activities of a criminal group; and recruiting others to assist in carrying out criminal activity.
Magistrate Clare Farnan adjourned the matter to Monday for a further mention.
The DPP had earlier confirmed a charge of attempted aggravated break-and-enter and commit serious indictable offence had been withdrawn.
Tamworth Local Court heard at the time that Sampson was still facing "serious charges".
He remains behind bars at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, and has been bail refused since his arrest in July last year.
He made no application for release in Tamworth Local Court this week and bail was formally refused.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
