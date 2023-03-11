The Northern Daily Leader
Juan Sampson's property crime case progresses in Tamworth Local Court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 11 2023 - 12:00pm
The case is progressing through Tamworth Local Court. File picture

A MAN accused of an aggravated break-in is set to defend the allegations against him in the local court after the most serious charge against him was dropped.

