Over the last four seasons, Albion have lived untouched at the top of the Gunnedah cricket rankings.
This weekend, they have the chance to extend their dominant run with a shot at a fourth-straight premiership on the line against Mornington.
Such a long stint at the top of the pile does create pressure, Albion captain Ash White said, but he does not expect it to be a factor on Saturday.
"There's always pressure on you when you win the competition, everyone wants to beat you the next year," White said.
"But I wouldn't say it's extra pressure [in the final]. Everyone loves playing cricket, we just go down and have a bit of fun."
While there was not one specific team that Albion hoped would be their opponents on Saturday, White was happy to see Mornington break a long grand final drought in last weekend's semi-final win over Court House.
"It's good to see Mornington make the grand final to be honest," he said.
"I don't think they've made one since I've been playing grade cricket here in Gunnedah, so it's good to see a different team in the grand final. They deserve to be there."
Though he is happy for them, White does not expect Mornington to be easy opponents.
On the contrary, he thinks the game will be "tough for sure".
"They've got a very good side when they've got everyone there, and being a grand final I guarantee they'll have everyone there."
But Albion are well-equipped to give themselves a strong chance of victory. Their batting order is exceptionally deep, and almost everybody in the side can bowl.
In addition, White believes one of their greatest assets is experience, and he singled out the knowledge and ability of the Mack brothers as being key to their longstanding success.
"The Mack brothers seem to show up in every grand final or semi-final, all the big games," he said.
"They always put in a good performance, and I'm sure they'll be trying to do the same thing on the weekend."
But if Albion want to win a fourth straight title, they will need contributions from the whole side. And White said the key for them is to keep things simple.
"Bowl tight and to your field, and stay patient," he said.
"We just go out and play our own game, and everyone knows how to do that."
