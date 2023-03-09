The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Armidale-based artist Isabelle Devos' work up for 2023 Glover Art Prize

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
March 10 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale-based artist Isabelle Devos could win $75,000 for a painting of Tasmania. Picture by Peter Hardin

ARMIDALE-based artist Isabelle Devos doesn't often paint Tasmania, but a recent work depicting the island is a contender for a $75,000 prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.