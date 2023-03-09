'It's been a long time': Junior Bolts keen for historic first round

The Tamworth Basketball Association is readying itself to play host to a historic round of the North Eastern Junior League competitions this weekend.
Round one of the NEJL under 12s and under 14s divisions will get underway in Tamworth, which will also host the finals in those divisions later this year.
It is the first time the TBA has hosted both landmark rounds that association publicity officer, Grant Lee, can remember.
"I'm not sure when the last time was we hosted the opening round and finals in the same year," Lee said.
"In the years that I've been here, we've never had it."
With 105 matches scheduled to be played, eight courts will be in use over the course of the weekend - seven at the sports dome and an extra at McCarthy Catholic College.
"It's been a long time since we've used that extra court," Lee said.
The Thunderbolts will have at least one team in each age group, and two in several.
The kids, Lee said, are all "very excited", and the association has high hopes for them after the 16s and 18s impressed last weekend in Port Macquarie.
"We have high hopes for them," Lee said.
"They're all keen to get on those courts and start playing. Especially those under 12s, some of them have never played rep before, so they're really keen to get out there and prove themselves."
With each year comes a new crop of kids joining the representative ranks, and Lee said the chance to don the Thunderbolts jersey is "such a highlight" for the players lucky enough to be selected in Tamworth teams.
"I know my boys, when they were younger, they were so excited to be playing for the Thunderbolts," he said.
