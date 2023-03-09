A TEENAGE boy who was wanted by police in Tamworth has been arrested after a foot pursuit.
The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, was taken into custody by the Oxley Proactive Crime Team and detectives on Thursday morning.
Officers were patrolling West Tamworth as part of an operation and spotted the teenager. Police gave chase and after a short pursuit, he was arrested inside a house in Quinn Street.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning and was charged with an outstanding warrant.
READ ALSO:
He was denied bail by Oxley police to front Tamworth Children's Court at a later date.
Police said the 14-year-old was wanted on a warrant for breach of bail and remains before the court on prior offences.
Officers said the boy had been a target in searches by the Proactive Crime Team (PCT) who have been investigating property offences across Tamworth.
Police said general duties and the PCT officers had been working to investigate the latest spate of property offences across Tamworth and had been conducting extra patrols and bail compliance checks as part of investigations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.