THE NSW Nationals leader has fended off criticism that he has not made an appearance in the Tamworth electorate leading up to the state election.
NSW Nationals deputy premier Paul Toole is "getting out to as many regional seats that are possible", he said, but did not confirm he would visit Tamworth before election day on March 25.
The lack of an immediate plan to visit the electorate was not because of the predicted safety of the seat, held by Nationals MP Kevin Anderson since 2011, he said.
"Every seat is important for the National Party, and this is going to be a tight election wherever those seats are," he said.
Electors state-wide should expect his ministers to "roll out to all seats, including those of Tamworth", he said.
The most recent National to visit was flood recovery minister Steph Cooke, in February.
Education minister Sarah Mitchell, a resident of Gunnedah, said all National ministers live in regional communities, a distinction from other parties.
"The other parties can fly in and fly out at election time," she said.
"They don't understand what we need, and they don't represent our communities."
She said none of NSW Labor leader Chris Minns' shadow cabinet members lived outside of Sydney - a "real concern" for regional NSW residents.
Lead Greens Upper House candidate Cate Faehrmann visited the country capital in December and March, and Labor education shadow minister Prue Car attended a forum in the city in March.
Nationals regional roads minister Sam Farraway and Labor regional roads shadow minister Jenny Aitchison will be in Tamworth on Friday, March 10 to open the Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers (LBRCA) Conference.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
