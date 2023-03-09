The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Glen Innes resident Mary Hollingworth recognised with major award at state event

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GLEN Innes resident Mary Hollingworth has been named NSW Community Hero of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.