GLEN Innes resident Mary Hollingworth has been named NSW Community Hero of the Year.
Ms Hollingworth accepted the award at the NSW Women of the Year Awards in Sydney on March 9.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor praised her collaborative approach to deliver improved outcomes for women across New England.
"A Country Women's Association of NSW legend, Mary has demonstrated her long-term dedication to building connections and strengthening her local community by holding more than 500 events, seminars, functions and sessions for rural women and families - most recently the 2022 NSW Rural Women's Gathering. A truly remarkable achievement." Mrs Taylor said.
"I want to thank Mary and all of our nominees for their tireless work to improve the state of the world around us, building up our communities and our women, and showing us new and pioneering ways forward."
Mary has been a driving force across the region and had volunteer roles spanning 40 years.
She is well-known in the Glen Innes and Deepwater area as a proud community advocate, including the 2022 Chairperson of the NSW Rural Women's Gathering and a long-time volunteer with the Rural Women's Network.
She has worked collaboratively to deliver 500 events, seminars, functions and information and training sessions for rural women and families in the Glen Innes, Deepwater and Tenterfield regions.
Among her many roles and past experiences, she is an active member of numerous local organisations including CWA, Far West Red Cross, Deepwater Hall Trust and View Club.
Mary was a member of the Glen Innes Show Society Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years, serving as president from 2004-2008.
Working on council before she retired helped open the door for a number of groups and causes for the community.
"In Glen Innes alone there would be so many things we wouldn't have if people didn't get involved," she said.
"It really underpins the fabric of the small community.
"I'm passionate about the power of rural women working together. When we put our minds together we can achieve anything."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall congratulated her on the award.
"Mary is the absolute embodiment of what a community hero is and everyone who knows her will agree this award is justly deserved," Mr Marshall said.
"She is one of the most energetic and positive people around the district and I am so proud of her and that her selfless dedication to the community has been recognised in this way.
"Congratulations to Mary on this thoroughly deserved award and recognition of years of dedication to her community and so many causes and groups."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
