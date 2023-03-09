The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Huge fire breaks out on Burgmanns Lane in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE:

FIREFIGHTERS have managed to save three homes after a fierce blaze spiralled out of control in Tamworth earlier today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.